Obituary: Warren Berry

Warren Berry went to meet his Lord on March 14, 2021 at home. He was born Feb. 13, 1930 in Long Beach, California and grew up in Seattle, Washington.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joanne Berry, brother Randsford Berry, sister Stephanie Porcella, children James and wife Jeanette, Pamela and husband Paul, Philip and wife Ceci. He had several beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by son, David, grandson John, and sister, Gloria. He was a Korean veteran. He attended University of Washington, Whitworth College, graduated from Eastern Washington, and had a master’s degree from Lewis and Clark in Portland, Oregon. He was an exceptional teacher at grade school level in Vancouver, Washington.

His chess team won state championships in Washington and Oregon. Families moved to his school area so their children could have him. He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Dewey, Arizona.

He will be missed greatly by all he knew and loved.

Information provided by family.