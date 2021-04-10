Obituary: Ronald Wayne Frickle
Originally Published: April 10, 2021 6:45 p.m.
Ronald Wayne Frickle passed away Feb. 6, 2021 of natural causes at the age of 87. A resident of Arizona since 1992, he had often traveled to the state as a young man and dreamed of one day owning property there. He is survived by daughters Cindy and Debbie and his partner of over 50 years, Joan.
Information provided by family.
