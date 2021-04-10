Obituary: Jeff Worob

Jeff Worob, 73, passed peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends on March 12, 2021. Born in Newark and raised in Irvington, New Jersey, Jeff matured as an expert taker-apart and tinkerer of things, questioning this whole wide world and his place within it. Following a number of early adult years spent traveling, collecting friends, falling in and out of love and learning the art of stained glass, he found his home in Prescott, Arizona, where he lived for the past 45 years.

He is survived by his brother, four children, and three grandchildren together with the numerous friends he lovingly gathered as family throughout his life. Those people who knew Jeff, knew him as an inordinately creative fixer of all things, a loving father, a dear friend, and a beautiful stained glass artist.

His legacy will live on through the random “hellos,” drop-ins and exuberant sharing of stories and adventures that those touched by him will surely carry on in his memory. We will all remember his great ability to strike awe and marvel at a piece of thrown away treasure or an unnoticed wonder of beauty in one’s own fruit bowl or front yard. His last wish for his children was for them to live lives filled with creativity, ice cream and wondrous adventures. In his honor, I will pass that on to you. Through Jeff’s exquisite example, may we all sit still in lives filled with creativity, connected to all the beauty that is in and surrounds us.

In lieu of a gathering all together, Jeff’s children invite you to share stories of him with them by emailing them at wrob6@gmail.com.

