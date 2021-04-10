Obituary: Geraldine May Scott

Geraldine May Scott, 82, of Chino Valley, Arizona, departed this life on March 13, 2021 at her home in Chino Valley. Geraldine was born on May 24, 1938 in Superior, Montana to Lloyd Leo Duschell and Genevieve Louise Jorgenson.

She is survived by her 5 children, Cheryl J. Warner, Shelly R. Scott-Berkheimer, Marc J. Scott, Derek M. Scott, and Jessica L. Morgan; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service 1:30 p.m. Friday April 16, 2021 at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., Prescott, Arizona. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Geraldine’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory.