Obituary: David Allan Hanson
David Allan Hanson’s spirit was released to explore the Universe on April 3, 2021, while surrounded by loving family. Dave started his life exploration on Nov. 14, 1942, in Starbuck, Minnesota, born to Clarice Marie (Halvorson) and Louis Leonard Hanson.
One of Dave’s grandparents and six great-grandparents came from Norway. He was proud of his Norwegian heritage, enjoying the culture and foods of the region. While many in his family still live in Minnesota, Dave’s love of Arizona began after a cross country trip to Phoenix in the month of February, when he was a teenager. That sealed the deal in his mind. After he completed his military service in the U.S. Air Force in 1964, he soon made Arizona his home.
Dave and Beverly Ann Bowers married in Scottsdale in 1985 and moved to the Prescott area in 1986. Their home has been in Williamson Valley the past 32 years.
Dave had a lifelong interest in geology, mining and prospecting (gold!) and cars (Christine!). His mechanical skills took him on adventures in Mexico, and his wide-ranging interests fueled several entrepreneurial business ventures. In retirement, he rediscovered his artistic abilities and took up sculpting.
Dave is survived by his wife, Bev Hanson; daughters Irene (Jon) Sandell of Everett, Washington and Julie (Jerry) Hanson of Gilbert, Arizona; siblings Marlys Jackson, Rick (Pat), Ron (Sharon), Ann (Lyndon) Hagestuen and Mark (June); grandchildren Tiffany, Barbara, Ashlee and Donovan; five great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews; and his long-time friend, Dave Schmit. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dean.
The family gives their heartfelt thanks for exceptional care and comfort provided by Maggie’s Hospice, allowing Dave to remain at home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a cause close to your heart or the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
Dave will be missed by his family and friends, and we will have a Celebration of Life at a future time.
Please contact the Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home if you would like to be notified of the date.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.
Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Dave’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
- Arizona COVID-19 toll just under 17K as case rate increases
- 2 children, 2 adults airlifted to Phoenix hospitals after Highway 69 collision; Man arrested for DUI
- Need2Know: Jamba and Cinnabon store coming this summer; Mi Tierra Mexicana Restaurant at The Crossroads gets liquor license; Boutique Air joins Prescott Chamber
- Suspect pleads guilty in Pamela Pitts 1988 teen murder case
- 10-digit local dialing requirement to become effective in Arizona
- Missing Oregon man's car found burned; may be heading to Prescott area
- Town Hall: Mother of Prescott firefighter poignantly pushes for mental health outreach to spare lives
- 3 people killed after train strikes two vehicles in Arizona
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 3, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 5, 2021
- Obituary: Tye James Seets
- Armed fugitive killed in Prescott Valley after opening fire on YCSO deputies
- Arizona adds its own variant to the growing list of COVID-19 mutations
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2021
- Arizona COVID-19 toll just under 17K as case rate increases
- Line-of-Duty memorial set to honor Prescott firefighter Saturday
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2021
- 2 children, 2 adults airlifted to Phoenix hospitals after Highway 69 collision; Man arrested for DUI
- 10,100 fentanyl pills and meth worth nearly $200,000 seized during 3 traffic stops
- Need2know: Get Air Trampoline Park moving into former Cost Plus World Market; Alpha Fortress Games opens in Chino Valley; The Squealing Hog food truck is open on Pecos Road
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: