Growing Forward: Team Up to Clean Up Day on May 1

April, a lovely month usually associated with Easter and Tax Day. Easter has passed having been the first Sunday in April this year, and for Federal tax filing the deadline has been extended to May 17. This is only for the Federal return so check with your tax professional for details and filing your state return.

The Team to Clean!

We are celebrating our 25th year for the “Team Up to Clean Up” program sponsored by the Chamber and the Town of Prescott Valley.

The first Team Up was held in 1996 and it received statewide recognition through the Arizona Clean and Beautiful organization in 1997.

This prestigious recognition was presented to our community for the first Team Up to Clean Up day, which resulted in an unbelievable removal of 700 tons of trash litter, debris and rubbish within the town limits.

On Saturday, May 1, we will continue this Prescott Valley spring tradition with Team Up to Clean UP 25! Information on how to participate is on the Chamber’s website at pvchamber.org.

The Town of Prescott Valley will also hold its spring dump day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The site is out on Valley Road near the water treatment plant and more information can be found on their website at pvaz.net. It’s going to be a beautiful day for cleaning up our wonderful Prescott Valley.

Scholarships Available

The Prescott Valley Chamber offers graduating seniors a $1,000 scholarship to continue furthering their education post high school. Awards can be made to any accredited college, university, technical or trade school. Eligible seniors include those graduating Prescott Valley schools or Prescott Valley residents attending other area schools. Applications can be found on the Chamber’s website at pvchamber.org or are available at the Chamber office at 7120 E. Pav Way, Suite 102.

The Chamber Ambassadors raise money for the scholarships through their raffles at Business after Hours events and other chamber functions. The number of scholarships awarded is dependent upon their fundraising efforts, however, at least one scholarship is awarded each year.

Back to Business

With the governor’s lifting of the restriction of no more than 50 people for events we are now excited to get back to business. We are holding our first—in many, many, months —evening networking event on Wednesday, April 21. We are now calling it “Alive after Five” and we are excited to work with our host, Eric Strobel State Farm Agency, for a fun evening connecting and networking with our fellow chamber business members. If you are a business in Prescott Valley you are most welcome to come and check us out.

Celebrating business

We are also excited to get back to celebrating our members and business openings with ribbon cuttings. The month of April has several scheduled, including Castle Court Park additions, The Landings at Prescott Valley, FreedomCore Pilates and our newest member Makayla Chadwick, State Farm Agency. Business is booming and growing in Prescott Valley!

And we are open for business!

We have been visiting with our business community and what we are hearing is that they would like us to carry the message that the Prescott Valley Businesses are open! As more people are vaccinated and are more comfortable getting out and around, we hope that they will start supporting and frequenting our local businesses.

Go out to eat; we have great places to dine, go shopping; we have a variety of retail store and outlets, and treat yourself to some pampering; we have so many beauty salons, spas and health and fitness centers to get you looking good and feeling good.

The chamber can be your go to information center for ideas are referrals on any of the above business industries.

Star of the Month

Congratulations to Prescott Regional Airport on the opening of the new terminal. This ushers in a long awaited move to become a first class transportation hub for Central Arizona. Next stop ... boarding for Denver! Safe travels and enjoy the ride!

Marnie Uhl is CEO of the Prescott Valley Chamber.