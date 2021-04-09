Large COVID-19 vaccination PODs in Yavapai County to end in May, health officials say

Yavapai County Community Health Services announced Friday, April 9, that the large COVID-19 vaccination points of dispensing (PODs) will likely wrap up in the month of May, differing to smaller locations to meet public demand, according to a news release.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s POD at the old Sears building at Gateway Mall in Prescott will end first dose appointments Wednesday, April 14, and second dose appointments by May 12.

YCCHS already announced this week that Spectrum Healthcare’s POD at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley would close April 7, with vaccinations being given at Arizona Dermatology, 3001 Main St., Suite 1E, in Prescott Valley, starting Saturday, April 10.

According to a release, Spectrum Healthcare will offer first dose appointments through Saturday, April 17, and second doses through May 15 at the Arizona Dermatology site in Prescott Valley.

The POD at Arizona Dermatology will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone wishing to schedule an appointment can do so online at www.spectrumhg.org/vaccine and walk-ins will also be accepted. For those in need of homebound appointments, call 1-844-WhereUR to book a time.

The POD at Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood is expected to offer second dose vaccinations through May 14, and is scheduled to be open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday’s from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Make your first dose appointment today: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only about 785,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses are slated to roll out to states and other jurisdictions next week, compared to five million doses this week.

The decline in supply comes after the company had to discard 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine last month because the batch did not meet quality standards.

Yavapai County will receive only 400 doses in next week’s allocation. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine dose distribution will remain steady, with 4.7 million first doses of Pfizer and 3.5 million first doses of Moderna allocated to states.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County health officials reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, with no new deaths, according to an YCCHS news release Friday.

The county has tested 109,647 residents for COVID-19 with 18,423 positive cases and 491 deaths. Cross-referencing of cases for duplicates result in a net +14 cases.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott and Prescott Valley reported seven COVID-19 patients, while Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported two. The Prescott VA reported no new COVID-19 patients.

STATE

Arizona officials on Friday reported 1,302 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, a daily increase nearly twice as high as the state's recent daily average but which officials said was inflated by hundreds of months-old infections previously not documented as virus-related.

The state also reported seven more deaths as the pandemic totals increased to 848,202 cases and 17,062 deaths.

Not counting the 625 newly classified cases, the 677 other additional cases reported Friday nearly mirrored the state’s latest seven-day rolling average of 673 new cases as of Wednesday. That average doubled over the past two weeks from 327 on March 24, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The older cases were from Gila, Graham and Navajo counties and previously weren't included in state counts because it wasn't clear what testing was performed, Arizona Department of Health Services Director Cara Christ said this week.

“More information is now available for these reports, and we can update case numbers to provide a more accurate picture of the trends in the pandemic," Christ said.

Most of the previously uncounted cases were from the fall and winter surge — when the number of positive tests collected on one date peaked at 12,448 on Jan. 4 — and none were from March or April of this year, Christ said.

“We are fortunate that the daily number of new infections has dropped recently in our state — but one side effect is the greater visibility of the routine edits that increase the quality and completeness of information provided to the public," Christ said.

