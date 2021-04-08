OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, April 08
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Yavapai County remains at Moderate Transmission level for COVID-19
33 of county residents have received at least one dose of vaccine

The state's dashboard indicating the level of community spread of COVID-19 in Yavapai County for the two weeks ending March 28 indicates cases per 100K decreased from 45/100K to 31 per 100K, and shows the positivity rate decreasing from 3.4% to 2.9%. This places the county in the "Moderate Transmission" designation. (ADHS)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: April 8, 2021 11:53 a.m.
Originally Published: April 8, 2021 11:53 a.m.

Arizona is averaging 636 new COVID-19 cases per day, a drop of 21% from the March numbers.

According to Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS), this measured decline in cases is a good sign, indicating that the combination of mitigation actions by residents and the vaccine effort are helping to slow the spread of the virus.

Another sign of good news, Arizona’s seven-day case rate per 100,000 people ranked 46th on Friday among all states and territories, after ranking first and second for much of January, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker. The CDC's tracker can be viewed online at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#datatracker-home.

The state's dashboard indicating the level of community spread of COVID-19 in Yavapai County for the two weeks ending March 28 shows that cases per 100K decreased from 45 per 100K to 31 per 100K, and reports the positivity rate decreasing from 3.4% to 2.9%. This places the county in the "Moderate Transmission" designation.

VACCINE UPDATE

Yavapai County has administered over 124,000 doses of vaccine, with 77,643 residents or 33.4% of the population having received at least one dose of vaccine, YCCHS stated in a news release Thursday, April 8. In total, 50,724 residents are fully vaccinated, and the county has used 92% of the vaccine allocated.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit the county's Vaccine Appointment web page at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments.

The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is available to assist residents without internet or computers at 928-442-5103.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

CASE COUNT UPDATE

Yavapai County reported 19 COVID-19 cases overnight.

The county has tested 109,432 residents for COVID-19 with 18,409 positive cases and 491 deaths. Cross-referencing of cases for duplicates result in a net +21 cases, YCCHS said in the release.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports seven COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two, and the Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For COVID-19 Vaccine Info and Appointment Availability, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884.

• YRMC COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline: 928-708-4556.

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/COVID-19-19.

