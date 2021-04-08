OFFERS
Obituary: Patsy Louise Ray

Originally Published: April 8, 2021 6:10 p.m.

Patsy Louise Ray passed away after a short illness March 18, 2021. Patsy was born in Baltimore, Maryland, in September 1937. She graduated from the University of California at Riverside with a B.A. in Sociology. She was a civilian employee of the United States Army for the next seven years living in Korea and Germany. During this time she traveled extensively including trips to Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Europe, Israel, Egypt, the Soviet Union and several nations within the Warsaw Pact.

She graduated from Los Angeles State University in 1970 with an M.A. in Recreation Administration. She later worked for the City of Anaheim and the State of Oregon. During this time she continued to pursue her passion for travel. After her retirement in 2001 she moved from Oregon to Prescott, Arizona.

Patsy loved to travel and she loved to meet and talk to people. After her retirement she continued to travel, including two separate trips around the world plus numerous trips to individual countries. In Patsy’s case it might be easier to list the countries she did not visit, rather than those she did. When she was not traveling she was involved in community service in Prescott. She worked tirelessly as a volunteer with Prescott’s Veterans History Project, Yavapai College’s Friends of the Library, Senior Connections, and other community organizations winning numerous awards and recognition for her contributions.

Patsy touched innumerable lives with her compassion, curiosity, and her enthusiasm. She is survived by her brother, Lawrence Ray of Boulder City, Nevada and his family. As per her long-standing wishes, Patsy was cremated and her ashes will be spread to the four winds to travel the world that she so enjoyed exploring.

Information provided by family.

