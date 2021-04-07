Heath officials: 17 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 1 death in Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported there were 17 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death overnight, according to a news release Wednesday morning.

The county has tested 109,237 residents for COVID-19 with 18,388 positive cases and 491 deaths. Cross-referencing of cases for duplicates result in a net +10 cases.

The Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott and Prescott Valley reports four COVID-19 patients, while the Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported two new patients Thursday.

The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

Arizona health officials say they are starting to see the demand for COVID-19 vaccinations starting to slow.

“What I think we’re seeing right now is supply starting to meet demand,” Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona Department of Health Services director, said at a press conference April 5.

Spectrum Health Care’s POD (point of disbursement) at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley was scheduled to close after Wednesday’s appointments, moving to a smaller shop beginning April 10.

It comes as Arizona reported 27 more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, April 7, raising its pandemic death toll above 17,000. The state also reported 750 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of confirmed infections to 846,230.

The death toll topped 17,000 five weeks after reaching 16,000 on March 2. That’s a sharp de-acceleration — it took just 12 days to register an additional 1,000 deaths after 15,000 were recorded on Feb. 17.

CLINICS

Spectrum Healthcare, the Community Health Center of Yavapai and Northern AZ Healthcare have offered community-based clinics in the past few week, and more are planned, according to a YCCHS news release Wednesday.

Clinics have already been held in Black Canyon City, Congress, Paulden, Bagdad, Cordes Lakes, Wilhoit, Yarnell, Jerome, Seligman and Camp Verde. Today, there is a clinic in Crown King, tomorrow in Mayer, and Friday in Rimrock. Next week, there is a clinic in in Sedona on Tuesday and Ash Fork on Wednesday.

See the schedule for community clinics at the top of the Vaccine Information Page: yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments.

MORE ON PODS

Spectrum Health Care has announced changes in days/hours for their PODS beginning Saturday, April 10, moving the Prescott Valley POD from the Findlay Event Center to the AZ Dermatology location Saturday, Sundays, and Mondays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Cottonwood site at Verde Valley Christian Church, beginning April 12 will be open Wednesday, Thursday, and Fridays 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. through May 14.

People with second dose appointments on dates the PODs are closed can walk-in anytime during the days/hours the sites are operating.



Spectrum offers walk-in appointments 8 a.m. – Noon; YRMC is offering walk-ins, too – both with scheduled appointments given priority.

The Prescott VA will accept walk-ins for their vaccination clinic for veterans, their spouses, or caretakers at the VA.

The Pfizer vaccine is offered at several CVS pharmacies in the county, which is approved for people age 16 and older.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For COVID-19 Vaccine Info and Appointment Availability, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884.

• YRMC COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline: 928-708-4556.

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/COVID-19-19.