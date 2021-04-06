Pet of the Week: Franklin

Hi, my name is Franklin, and I am a rambunctious, approximately 8-month-old Pit Bull mix. I was brought to the shelter because my former owner was unable to give me the attention and training, I need.

The shelter staff say that I am a great dog and a quick learner, and that I can definitely benefit from obedience training. I am house trained and full of love. I seem to like other dogs, but the shelter staff does not know how I feel about cats. It appears that I may have some food aggression, so feeding me by myself is highly recommended. I require an active household and a secure yard.

If you would like to meet me, please call the shelter to set up an appointment. 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.