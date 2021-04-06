Obituary: Theresa Elwood

Theresa Elwood, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend went to be with the Lord on April 2, Good Friday, 2021.

Theresa, full of love and joy, enjoyed many things, among her favorites were rock and roll music, dancing, dogs, hiking, family and friends, new and old.

Theresa grew up in Ogden, Utah, but loved traveling with Joe, her husband for 42 years, during “their” Air Force career.

After leaving the Air Force they moved to Bakersfield, California, until they retired for good in 2014 in Prescott, Arizona, a town Theresa discovered and fell in love with.

Wherever Theresa lived she made many great and lasting friends, became involved in church and Bible studies and was always ready to take a trip somewhere, as long as she had time to properly pack.

She was preceded in death by her father, sister Jolene and brother Joe. She had three children, Angela and Luke.

She is survived by her husband Joe, mother Adelina, sister Jeannie and brothers Art and Richard.

Her love and excitement for life will be missed by all who knew her but should rejoice in the fact she is now in the presence of our Lord.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following charities in Theresa’s memory: Alzheimer’s Association, Best Friends, Community Pregnancy Center (Prescott), Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Theresa’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.