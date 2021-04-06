Obituary Notice: Bonnie R. Cantere
Originally Published: April 6, 2021 7:59 p.m.
Bonnie R. Cantere, age 74, of Chino Valley, Arizona, was born March 24, 1947 in Seattle, Washington and passed away March 29, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona.
Arrangements are entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home.
Most Read
- Arizona adds its own variant to the growing list of COVID-19 mutations
- Arizona COVID-19 toll just under 17K as case rate increases
- 2 children, 2 adults airlifted to Phoenix hospitals after Highway 69 collision; Man arrested for DUI
- Need2Know: Jamba and Cinnabon store coming this summer; Mi Tierra Mexicana Restaurant at The Crossroads gets liquor license; Boutique Air joins Prescott Chamber
- YCSO offers $1K reward for road rage suspect who fired gun at another driver in Prescott
- Arizona increase of COVID cases boosted by records cleanup
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 3, 2021
- Parents charged with trafficking 52,000 fentanyl pills hidden in back seat with their 3 young children
- 10-digit local dialing requirement to become effective in Arizona
- 3 people killed after train strikes two vehicles in Arizona
- Obituary: Tye James Seets
- Armed fugitive killed in Prescott Valley after opening fire on YCSO deputies
- Arizona adds its own variant to the growing list of COVID-19 mutations
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2021
- Arizona COVID-19 toll just under 17K as case rate increases
- Woman shot in head during altercation at Prescott Valley home, airlifted and survived
- Line-of-Duty memorial set to honor Prescott firefighter Saturday
- Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2021
- 10,100 fentanyl pills and meth worth nearly $200,000 seized during 3 traffic stops
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: