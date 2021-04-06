OFFERS
Obituary: Norma Marie McCray 1952-2021

Norma Marie McCray

Norma Marie McCray

Originally Published: April 6, 2021 8:04 p.m.

Daughter of Dorance and Victoria Davis of Union City, Pennsylvania, Norma went to be with her Lord after a long battle with an unforgiving disease. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Davis and her sister, Carol Larsen and is survived by Elenore and Max Henry, Delbert and Eva Davis and Janet and Dennis Triscuit, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Norma married Daniel McCray of Corry Pennsylvania, June 18, 1971 They have three children, Charise and Roy McCray-Weddington, Sheli McCray, and Daniel J and Jess McCray. They also have three granddaughters, Victoria Brown, Alyssa Brown, and Cara Lynn Hendricks and two grandsons, Ethan and Kaden Dashofy. There are two great-granddaughters, Violet and Scarlett Spencer.

She was an award winning, Master Gardener. She spent many joyous hours in her gardens. She has chosen to join her garden and be interred as a beautiful Japanese Maple tree.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony was held March 22, 2021, at her favorite time of day, 12:00 p.m., taking place at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 AZ-69, in Prescott Valley, AZ.

“I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought, and decision we make. Their love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories. We find comfort in knowing that our lives have been enriched by having shared their love.” ~ Leo Buscaglia.

Information was provided by the family.

