Arizona's daily rate of COVID cases rising while deaths slow

Arizona's daily rate of additional confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to creep upward while the daily rate of related deaths is down.

The state on Tuesday, April 6, reported 570 additional confirmed cases and six deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 845,480 cases and 16,996 deaths, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases increased over the past two weeks, rising from 479.4 on March 21 to 631.1 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 27.4 to 12.2 during the same period.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to hover in the 500 to 600 range, with 546 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Monday, up from 516 on Sunday, the state's dashboard indicated.

The number of people in Arizona who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine rose to nearly 2.4 million, or 33% of the population, according to the dashboard.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 14 COVID-19 cases and two deaths overnight. The county has tested 109,083 residents for COVID-19 with 18,378 positive cases and 490 deaths. Cross-referencing of cases for duplicates result in a net +16 cases.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reports six COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports three, and the Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients.

VACCINE AVAIABLILITY

As more and more places on the county offer the COVID 19 vaccine, demand at the Spectrum Healthcare Vaccination Stations continues to decrease. As a result, Spectrum announced this week that it is preparing to conclude its Vaccination Station operations.

Vaccinations will continue at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott valley through Wednesday, April 7. Then, beginning April 10 the Prescott Valley Vaccination location will be permanently moved to the Arizona Dermatology Suite at 300 North Main Street, suite 1A, located in the Prescott Valley Town Center. All scheduling related questions can be answered by calling Spectrum’s pop-up call center at 928-414-8884. (Please do not call AZ Dermatology.) The clinic will continue to operate three days per week, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering first doses until April 17, and second doses through May 15. People can schedule online at www.spectrumhg.org/vaccine and walk-ins will be accepted.

For individuals with an existing Spectrum Healthcare first or second dose vaccine appointment scheduled on Tuesday or Wednesday at the Prescott Valley Vaccination Station after April 10, please feel free to walk in anytime during the updated hours/days of operation.

Spectrum Healthcare will continue administering COVID-19 vaccine at their facilities in Prescott, Cottonwood, and Camp Verde when the Vaccination Stations close. Additionally, Spectrum Anywhere Healthcare Teams will continue to mobilize into rural communities, local facilities, and individual homes. (See upcoming related Daily Courier story for more details.)

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For COVID-19 Vaccine Info and Appointment Availability, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5303 – Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884.

• YRMC Help Line: 928-708-4556.

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/COVID-19-19.