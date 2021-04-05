OFFERS
VA centers able to give COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans, their spouses, caregivers
Single-dose vaccine and some walk-in appointments available locally

The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is located at 500 Highway 89 in Prescott. (Courier file)

The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is located at 500 Highway 89 in Prescott. (Courier file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 5, 2021 1:49 p.m.

President Joe Biden signed the Save Lives Act into law in March, allowing all Veterans Affairs (VA) centers across the country to provide COVID-19 vaccines.

The legislative act includes allowing the veteran, the spouse of the veteran, and veteran caretakers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from the VA.

“The Save Lives Act increases the number of individuals who are eligible to get lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines from VA from 9.5 million to more than 33 million,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a media statement. “Meeting the task of vaccinating this expanded population will be a tremendous undertaking for the VA and will require a significant increase in our allocation of vaccine supply, but I am confident that VA’s workforce is up to the task.”

Veterans looking for more information on receiving their vaccines and this new legislation can visit the VA website at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine.

Veterans and eligible spouses and caretakers can also come to the Prescott VA and complete a registration form in person to get vaccinated, Yavapai County Community Health Services stated in a news release Monday, April 5.

Beginning April 5, the Prescott VA began accepting walk-in appointments for its vaccination clinic based on vaccine availability.

YAVAPAI COUNTY VACCINE UPDATE

As of Monday morning, April 5, Yavapai County reports it has administered close to 121,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 48,000 people fully vaccinated.

According to a news release, the county expects to receive another 10,500 doses of Moderna vaccine this week, which is offered at the Spectrum Healthcare and Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) points of dispensing (PODs).

Spectrum Healthcare now offers walk-in appointments from 8 a.m. to noon. YRMC is also offering walk-in opportunities. Both organizations are giving priority to scheduled appointments, YCCHS said.

The Yavapai-Apache Nation, in partnership with the AZ National Guard and Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, is offering a free drive-through Moderna COVID-19 vaccine event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, in the Cliff Castle Casino Hotel Lodge parking lot, 333 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde. To register, call 928-567-8466 or 928-592-7222.

SINGLE-DOSE VACCINE AVAILABLE LOCALLY

Safeway, Fry’s, Dewey and Chino Valley Pharmacies, Costco, Optima Medical Centers in Prescott Valley and Prescott, the Cordes Lake Clinic, and the Valley Medical Center and Spectrum Healthcare Community Clinics now offer the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Links to participating pharmacies and the community clinic schedule can be found on the county health department's Vaccine Information page at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments.

The Pfizer vaccine is offered at several CVS pharmacies in the county, and is approved for people age 16 and older.

The Yavapai County Phone Bank is available to assist people without internet or computers by calling 928-442-5103.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

COUNTY CASE NUMBERS

Yavapai County reported 39 COVID-19 cases and adjusted its dashboard to show one less death over the weekend.

The county has tested 109,000 residents for COVID-19 with 18,362 positive cases and 488 deaths. Cross-referencing of cases for duplicates resulted in a net +37 cases, and one death reported was from another county.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports seven COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center reports one case and the Prescott VA reports no current cases.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

STATE UPDATE

State health officials have reported 608 more confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day.

The state release of new figures Monday brings its pandemic totals to 844,910 cases and 16,990 deaths.

The number of patients hospitalized for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases fell to 516 on Sunday — the lowest level since September. However, the number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients dipped to 148.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard also showed the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered at more than 3.7 million with more than 2.3 million people, or roughly 33% of the state population, having received at least one dose and more than 1.4 million of those people being fully vaccinated.

Arizona has begun transitioning its state-run vaccination sites to either indoor operations or night-time hours until the move indoors can be made. Dr. Cara Christ, director of the state Department of Health Services, attended the opening Monday of a site at a Dexcom regional distribution center in Mesa. This site will replace the outdoor one at Chandler Gilbert Community College.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For COVID-19 Vaccine Info and Appointment Availability, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5303 – Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884.

• YRMC Help Line: 928-708-4556.

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/COVID-19-19.

