OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, April 05
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Paulden Community Cleanup set for April 29-30, other May dates

Yavapai County’s Paulden Transfer Station, 23750 N. Marblehead Ave., will handle the free cleanup, which is open only to Yavapai County residents from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 and 30, as well as from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1, 6 to 8 and 13 to 15. (Courier stock photo)

Yavapai County’s Paulden Transfer Station, 23750 N. Marblehead Ave., will handle the free cleanup, which is open only to Yavapai County residents from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 and 30, as well as from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1, 6 to 8 and 13 to 15. (Courier stock photo)

Originally Published: April 5, 2021 6 p.m.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, in conjunction with the county’s Public Works Department, will be conducting a community cleanup in Paulden from late April through mid-May, a county news release reported Monday, April 5.

Yavapai County’s Paulden Transfer Station, 23750 N. Marblehead Ave., will handle the event. The free cleanup is open only to Yavapai County residents from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 and 30, as well as from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1, 6-8 and 13-15. Paulden Transfer Station will remain open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays with its normal hours and fees, the release added.

Accepted items for the cleanup include household appliances, bagged household trash, automotive batteries, unmounted tires, furniture and yard trimmings. The county will not accept loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, nickel cadmium batteries and dead animals, the release stated.

County officials are also reminding residents that “wildfires are never out of season and now is the time to create defensible space around your home,” the release added. Recommendations include cutting vegetation from five to 30 feet around all structures.

“Remove all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground around your home,” the release stated. “Please remember to be cautious of sparks as you are cutting and trimming. All yard trimmings will be accepted at the cleanup.”

This cleanup program is only for residents, and commercial loads will not be accepted, the release reiterated. When visiting Yavapai County facilities, follow recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 guidelines. For more information, call the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Paulden cleanup event lets residents drop off appliances, bagged trash, tires
Paulden Cleanup through May
Transfer Station open weekends at no charge for local residents
Paulden community cleanup canceled
Paulden Clean-up is for all county residents
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries