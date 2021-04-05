Paulden Community Cleanup set for April 29-30, other May dates

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, in conjunction with the county’s Public Works Department, will be conducting a community cleanup in Paulden from late April through mid-May, a county news release reported Monday, April 5.

Yavapai County’s Paulden Transfer Station, 23750 N. Marblehead Ave., will handle the event. The free cleanup is open only to Yavapai County residents from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 and 30, as well as from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1, 6-8 and 13-15. Paulden Transfer Station will remain open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays with its normal hours and fees, the release added.

Accepted items for the cleanup include household appliances, bagged household trash, automotive batteries, unmounted tires, furniture and yard trimmings. The county will not accept loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, nickel cadmium batteries and dead animals, the release stated.

County officials are also reminding residents that “wildfires are never out of season and now is the time to create defensible space around your home,” the release added. Recommendations include cutting vegetation from five to 30 feet around all structures.

“Remove all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground around your home,” the release stated. “Please remember to be cautious of sparks as you are cutting and trimming. All yard trimmings will be accepted at the cleanup.”

This cleanup program is only for residents, and commercial loads will not be accepted, the release reiterated. When visiting Yavapai County facilities, follow recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 guidelines. For more information, call the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.