Letter: It's OK to ask
Originally Published: April 5, 2021 7:27 p.m.
Most Read
- Arizona adds its own variant to the growing list of COVID-19 mutations
- Arizona COVID-19 toll just under 17K as case rate increases
- Need2Know: Jamba and Cinnabon store coming this summer; Mi Tierra Mexicana Restaurant at The Crossroads gets liquor license; Boutique Air joins Prescott Chamber
- YCSO offers $1K reward for road rage suspect who fired gun at another driver in Prescott
- Arizona increase of COVID cases boosted by records cleanup
- Parents charged with trafficking 52,000 fentanyl pills hidden in back seat with their 3 young children
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 3, 2021
- 3 people killed after train strikes two vehicles in Arizona
- Abandoned, burned-out Prescott Valley home may finally come down after more than year
- New plaque marks central piece of Prescott’s railroad history
- Obituary: Tye James Seets
- Woman shot in head during altercation at Prescott Valley home, airlifted and survived
- Armed fugitive killed in Prescott Valley after opening fire on YCSO deputies
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2021
- Arizona adds its own variant to the growing list of COVID-19 mutations
- Line-of-Duty memorial set to honor Prescott firefighter Saturday
- Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2021
- Arizona COVID-19 toll just under 17K as case rate increases
- Need2Know: Espresso Barn closes, but starts a ‘new endeavor’; W&Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar expects to open later this year; Landings, a new senior assisted living community, announces March 29 opening
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: