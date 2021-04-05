Adoption Spotlight: Alex and Sean
Originally Published: April 5, 2021 7:59 p.m.
Alex and Sean are two sweet brothers looking for a forever home together! Alex is funny, smart and helpful. He loves hip hop, riding his bike and playing football and basketball. He’s hoping for a career in computers. Little brother Sean has many interests, from Legos and laser tag to sports and magic tricks. Sean would like to be an officer in the U.S. Marines. Get to know Alex, Sean and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
