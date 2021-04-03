OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, April 03
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Norman (Norm) J. Catelli

Originally Published: April 3, 2021 5:10 p.m.

On March 24, 2021, Norman (Norm) J. Catelli lost his 8-year battle with dementia at the Margaret T. Morris Center in Prescott, AZ. Norm was born on October 22, 1945 in Berwyn, Illinois to Marino Joseph Catelli and Norma Eleanor (Christiansen) Catelli.

He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and served in the US Army during the Viet Nam conflict from 1967 to 1969. After his military service, he earned his MBA in 1972 at Loyola University of Chicago. His career took him down many paths and to many cities. In 2013, he relocated to Arizona; Prescott Valley first followed by Prescott in 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne (Schumacher) Catelli; nieces and great-nephews, Laura (Jennifer) LaTosch, and their sons, Donovan and Quinn; nephew and niece, John Laprise and his wife, Cristina Willard; special cousins, Edward (Nina) Christiansen, Charles (Kathryn) Christiansen, Carolyn (David) Kunkel and Kathleen Christiansen; sister-in-law, Kathleen Laprise and also, canine companion, Annie. He was predeceased by his parents; special cousins, Allen Christiansen and John Christiansen; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Darlene (Schumacher) Laprise; great nephew, Connor LaTosch and also, canine companions, Maggie, Hudson and Scout.

The family want to give special thanks to the staff at Margaret T. Morris Center. They gave exceptional care and were kind to Norm during his illness. Their communication with me during COVID-19 restrictions was outstanding especially with the coordinated Skype appointments. These sessions allowed Norm and I to keep in touch with each other and for him to see Annie. In addition, we want to give special thanks to Maggie’s Hospice. Their kindness and support during Norm’s demise helped me understand and prepare for what was to come. In honoring Norm’s wishes, there will be no services. He will be cremated and interment will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Norm’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Margaret T. Morris Center celebrates 20 years
Obituary: Daniel James Sullivan
Margaret T. Morris to celebrate 20th anniversary
Obituary: Norm Tessman
Obituary: Charles Anderson Seaver

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries