Obituary: Norman (Norm) J. Catelli

On March 24, 2021, Norman (Norm) J. Catelli lost his 8-year battle with dementia at the Margaret T. Morris Center in Prescott, AZ. Norm was born on October 22, 1945 in Berwyn, Illinois to Marino Joseph Catelli and Norma Eleanor (Christiansen) Catelli.

He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and served in the US Army during the Viet Nam conflict from 1967 to 1969. After his military service, he earned his MBA in 1972 at Loyola University of Chicago. His career took him down many paths and to many cities. In 2013, he relocated to Arizona; Prescott Valley first followed by Prescott in 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne (Schumacher) Catelli; nieces and great-nephews, Laura (Jennifer) LaTosch, and their sons, Donovan and Quinn; nephew and niece, John Laprise and his wife, Cristina Willard; special cousins, Edward (Nina) Christiansen, Charles (Kathryn) Christiansen, Carolyn (David) Kunkel and Kathleen Christiansen; sister-in-law, Kathleen Laprise and also, canine companion, Annie. He was predeceased by his parents; special cousins, Allen Christiansen and John Christiansen; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Darlene (Schumacher) Laprise; great nephew, Connor LaTosch and also, canine companions, Maggie, Hudson and Scout.

The family want to give special thanks to the staff at Margaret T. Morris Center. They gave exceptional care and were kind to Norm during his illness. Their communication with me during COVID-19 restrictions was outstanding especially with the coordinated Skype appointments. These sessions allowed Norm and I to keep in touch with each other and for him to see Annie. In addition, we want to give special thanks to Maggie’s Hospice. Their kindness and support during Norm’s demise helped me understand and prepare for what was to come. In honoring Norm’s wishes, there will be no services. He will be cremated and interment will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Norm’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.