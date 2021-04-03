OFFERS
Obituary: Susan Marie Geiger

Susan Marie Geiger

Susan Marie Geiger

Originally Published: April 3, 2021 4:40 p.m.

Susan Marie Geiger passed from this life on March 8, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Though this event came much too early in her life it brought relief from her difficult struggle with cancer.

Susan was born on June 24, 1958 in Buffalo, New York to Richard William Geiger and Jean Carol (Johnson) Geiger. She was their fourth child and third daughter. The family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1958 where a fourth daughter was born.

Susan loved caring for her sons and many grandchildren. Everyone endearingly called her “Gramma Susan”; her nieces, nephews, and even other children not related to her. Susan loved children and spent many years working at Prescott Child Development Center. She later began her career of 25 years at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center Birthing Center. She loved the arrival of every new baby and cherished her time with the OB staff.

Susan is survived by her three sons, Jimmy Wasil (Talisha), Jesse Wasil (Kelly) and Colton Wasil; her sisters, Dyanne Geiger and Nancy Hinson (Howard) of Prescott, and Patrice Geiger (Shana Byers) of La Mesa, California; and her brother, Rick Geiger of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Alyssa, Alexa and Annaliese Wasil, Trista, Jenna and Tessa Rae Wasil, Daniel Jones and Lacey Wasil of Prescott and Prescott Valley; nieces and nephews, Halsey Hill (Mike) of Scottsdale, AZ, Melanie, Brittany (Akeem Alvarez-Lee) and Alexa Link of Austin, TX, Anastasia Rivera (Rey), Luna and Sebastian Rivera, Sarah Hinson of Prescott, Ricky Geiger of Philadelphia, PA, Richelle Geiger, Malek, Miriam and Mason Higby of East Stroudsburg, PA.

Susan’s infectious giggle and warm heart will be sorely missed. No memorial service is planned. Family members have gathered to celebrate her life and spread her ashes as she wished. In lieu of flowers, please consider visiting the GO Fund Me account In Loving Memory of Susan Marie Geiger.

Information was provided by the family.

