Obituary: James R. Zinkl
James R. Zinkl, 61, passed away on February 6th, 2021 at his home in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Jimmy was born February 4th, 1960 to Sharon (Flinn) Willis and Richard Zinkl.
He is preceded in death by his loving mother, Sharon. He will be greatly missed by his father, Rich Zinkl; daughter, Ashly (Zinkl) Blackwell; grandchildren, Brooke, Connor and Noah; brother, Marty Zinkl; sisters, Kim (Stover) Barker and Dawn Massoth, and several beloved family members.
Celebration of Life service will be held April 10th, 2021 at 12:30 pm at Fain Lake Park.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Jimmy’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
