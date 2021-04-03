Obituary: Jake Thurman
Jake Thurman, a great man, suddenly passed away on December 15, 2020, and is now flying free. He was 64 years old.
Jake’s wife, Syd, his three children, Adam, Ashley, and Andrew and their beloved families, his mother, Patricia, and siblings, Paula, Christopher, Sandra, Kitty, Bill and Lila Rose and their beloved families will miss Jake with all their hearts. We envision that Jake’s father, Bill, and sister, Teresa, were among the beautiful souls to welcome Jake into paradise.
Jake was born and raised in Great Falls, Montana, where he learned to love the outdoors. Fishing, hunting, and simply being in nature soothed his soul. Jake’s family moved to Simi Valley, California in the early 1970’s, and Jake enjoyed many adventures while he was there - some of them “white knucklers.” Jake had many friends, sang in the high school Madrigal choir, and played guitar. Jake and his dad, Bill Thurman, never failed to move their audiences when they sang Cat Stevens’ song “Father and Son.” Jake and his family moved to Arizona around 2000. Jake had charisma and an easy going nature, which contributed to his successful career in sales. He started his own business, J Bar T Distributing and, through extreme hard work and diligence, built it up to a lucrative, successful business. Jake was a stillwaters-run-deep type of guy; however, it was clear through his actions that he loved and was devoted to his family. Jake loved and adored his three grandchildren Ashley, Amia and Gunner.
A gathering to Celebrate Jake’s Life will be held on April 30, 2021, at St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley. Service at 11 a.m., Rosary at 10:30 a.m. This service will also honor Jake’s mother, Patricia Thurman, who passed away on January 24, 2021. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Jake’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
