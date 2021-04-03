OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, April 03
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Jake Thurman

Jake Thurman

Jake Thurman

Originally Published: April 3, 2021 5:15 p.m.

Jake Thurman, a great man, suddenly passed away on December 15, 2020, and is now flying free. He was 64 years old.

Jake’s wife, Syd, his three children, Adam, Ashley, and Andrew and their beloved families, his mother, Patricia, and siblings, Paula, Christopher, Sandra, Kitty, Bill and Lila Rose and their beloved families will miss Jake with all their hearts. We envision that Jake’s father, Bill, and sister, Teresa, were among the beautiful souls to welcome Jake into paradise.

Jake was born and raised in Great Falls, Montana, where he learned to love the outdoors. Fishing, hunting, and simply being in nature soothed his soul. Jake’s family moved to Simi Valley, California in the early 1970’s, and Jake enjoyed many adventures while he was there - some of them “white knucklers.” Jake had many friends, sang in the high school Madrigal choir, and played guitar. Jake and his dad, Bill Thurman, never failed to move their audiences when they sang Cat Stevens’ song “Father and Son.” Jake and his family moved to Arizona around 2000. Jake had charisma and an easy going nature, which contributed to his successful career in sales. He started his own business, J Bar T Distributing and, through extreme hard work and diligence, built it up to a lucrative, successful business. Jake was a stillwaters-run-deep type of guy; however, it was clear through his actions that he loved and was devoted to his family. Jake loved and adored his three grandchildren Ashley, Amia and Gunner.

A gathering to Celebrate Jake’s Life will be held on April 30, 2021, at St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley. Service at 11 a.m., Rosary at 10:30 a.m. This service will also honor Jake’s mother, Patricia Thurman, who passed away on January 24, 2021. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Jake’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Patricia Ann Thurman
Obituary: Jaden Gregory Larson Sterling
Obituary Notice: Patricia Thurman
Obituary: Patricia Ann Jones
Obituary: Albert Monroe Coomer

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries