Obituary: Jaden Gregory Larson Sterling

Jaden Gregory Larson Sterling, age 18 passed away suddenly on March 28, 2021. Jaden was born June 10, 2002 to Deanna Sterling and Gregory Larson. Jaden spent most of his childhood in the Chino Valley/ Prescott area where he attended school.

Jaden is survived by his mother, Deanna Sterling (Trampis Courtney); father, Gregory Larson; maternal grandparents, Frank Sterling and Dianna Mathwig; paternal grandparents, David Larson and Starla McDaniel; paternal great-grandmother, Phyllis McDaniel; siblings, D’Andrea Sterling, Kyle (Megan), Dylan, Angeline, Savannah, Brodie and Roslynne Larson; his uncle, Jason Sterling; aunt, Jamie Wheatley; aunt, Julia Larrazolo; uncle, Christopher Everidge; aunt, Terri (Billy) Beeson and uncle, Edward Clynes; great-aunt, Elaine Allred; cousin, Brandi May Gonzales; girlfriend, Brandy Seale, and all his cousins that loved him deeply.

Jaden was a genuine soul, Jaden was adventurous he always stayed busy looking for things to do, he loved to joke around and make everyone laugh, Jaden loved music and was always singing. Jaden was a people person and loved hanging out with friends and family. Jaden had a contagious smile that will for always be imprinted in our hearts.

Jaden’s family would like to thank everyone for their continuing thoughts and prayers through this difficult devastating time. Hold your love ones tight and shower each other with love and kindness.

Information was provided by the family.