Obituary: Michel 'Shelly' Diane Earegood

Originally Published: April 3, 2021 5 p.m.

Michel “Shelly” Diane Earegood passed away on February 16, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on June 7, 1961 in Tampa Bay, Florida. Michel is survived by her father, Bud DePierro; mother, Ann DePierro; children, Stacy and David Earegood; her sisters, Janice Beck, Tammie Hazelton, Lynne Brigante and Michele Brigante; her brothers, Phillip Connor, Gary DePierro and Tony Brigante, and a sister-in-law, Betty Earegood.

Michel loved being a truck driver and a “mother” to kids across the country. From Florida to California, young people called her mom or aunty because of the joy and love she brought them each time she visited.

She encouraged forgiveness and second chances for people who had lost their way and offered sanctuary to any soul in need.

Her biggest accomplishment she would say is the strength and guidance she instilled in her children along with her ability to help so many others while successfully paying off her dream house. Michel will be missed by all who had the pleasure of calling her a friend or family member. A celebration of Shelly’s life will be held on Sunday, April 11th at 12:00 p.m., at Fain Park in Prescott Valley, Arizona. All in attendance are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Shelly’s name to a charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner- Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Shelly’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

