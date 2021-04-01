OFFERS
YCSO offers $1K reward for road rage suspect who fired gun at another driver in Prescott

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 1, 2021 2:09 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a violent road rage incident in Prescott, according to a news release.

WHAT HAPPENED

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. March 19 on Walker Road near the South Shore entrance to Lynx Lake in Prescott. A victim called 911 after the driver of another vehicle pulled out a gun and fired at the victim’s car.

The victim reported he was on Walker Road when they passed the suspect’s slower moving vehicle. The suspect then attempted to rear end the victim, who was now trying to create distance from the upset driver.

As they approached the entrance to Lynx Lake South Shore, the victim heard a popping sound and realized something hit his car. He looked back and saw the suspect pointing a black handgun outside the driver’s side window of the Toyota 4Runner.

Deputies later confirmed a bullet struck the back of the victim’s vehicle. The victim sped away and the suspect stopped following him.

The suspect’s car was last seen around mile marker 4 on Walker Road. The victim was not injured, according to the YCSO release.

CAR, SUSPECT DESCRIPTION

The suspect vehicle is described as a late 1990s to early 2000s white Toyota 4Runner, slightly lifted, with white bumpers towing a single axle utility trailer with a mesh type loading ramp.

The suspect driver is a white male in his late 50s to early 60s, with gray hair which is possibly balding, a “big nose,” and a thick gray/white mustache. It appeared the suspect was the only occupant in the Toyota 4Runner.

Anyone providing information leading to an arrest in this case could be eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

