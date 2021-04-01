Yavapai County to receive more Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week

Yavapai County residents who would prefer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will soon have more access to appointments.

According to a news release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) Safeway/Albertson’s will be able to give the option for the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine at their area pharmacies some time next week, which will be added to available appointment schedules.

Other local pharmacies have already been offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as supplies are made available each week.

Verde Valley Medical Center and Spectrum Healthcare community clinics are also offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in rural areas. A Crown King clinic has been added for Wednesday, April 7, and more outlying area clinics are planned, YCCHS said.

The updated clinic schedule and appointment information can be found on the county's Vaccine Information page at https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

The direct link to the pharmacy appointment page is www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments. Click on the pharmacy of your choice on the right side of the page.

MORE VACCINE APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE

Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at the Prescott Gateway Mall vaccination site on Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 2. Anyone 18 years of age and older who live or work in Yavapai County are eligible. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. YRMC’s vaccination site is in the old Sears building at Prescott Gateway Mall. The address is 3250 Gateway Boulevard in Prescott. YRMC is administering the Moderna Vaccine.

YRMC has also launched a new web page in support of the Prescott Gateway Mall vaccination site. To schedule an appointment, go to www.yrmcvax.org. For assistance, please call 928-708-4556.

The Spectrum Healthcare points of dispensing (PODs) have also been allocated the Moderna vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is offered at several CVS pharmacies in the county, which is approved for people age 16 and older.

The Yavapai County phone bank is available to assist residents without computers or internet. Call 928-442-5103.

COUNTY CASE COUNTS

Yavapai County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases overnight.

Since March 2020, the county has tested 108,230 residents for COVID-19 with 18,328 positive cases and 488 deaths. Cross-referencing of cases for duplicates result in a +3 net cases.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for five COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood has no COVID-19 patients, and the Prescott VA has one COVID patient.

SCHOOL BENCHMARK DASHBOARD UPDATED

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) maintains county-level data on the state's School Benchmark Dashboard.

The dashboard is used to determine the level of community spread of COVID-19 in Yavapai County. The April 1 update is for the two weeks ending March 21.

Cases per 100,000 individuals increased locally to 44/100k vs. 35/100k for the week ending March 14. However, the positivity rated decrease from 3.5% to 3.3%. Overall, the dashboard indicates the county is at the "moderate" transmission level.

View the school benchmark dashboard and other data at www.azed.gov/covid-19/covid-19/reopening-benchmarks.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For COVID-19 Vaccine Info and Appointment Availability, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5303 – Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884.

• YRMC Help Line: 928-708-4556.

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/COVID-19-19.