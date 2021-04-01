OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, April 01
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

FTC warns of wave of stimulus check scams and how to avoid them

(Courier stock photo)

(Courier stock photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 1, 2021 8:04 p.m.

Now that the third round of Economic Impact Payments are being sent out, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has again issued a high priority scam alert.

“Right now, we are particularly on alert for scams that try to trick people out of their stimulus payments,” acting FTC chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter said in the statement. “While we at the FTC are working hard to guard against pandemic relief fraud, we also want to empower people to help protect themselves and their friends and family.”

photo

A fake letter from Bank of America about claiming taxes. One example of a recent scam is an email that looks to be from an employee of the Federal Trade Commission. It says you’re getting coronavirus relief money. The email may even include a fake certificate to make you think the money is real. If you reply, the scammer will say you have to pay taxes before you get your money. They may include a fake letter or other official looking documents claiming to be from the IRS to convince you. Report scams to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint. (Courtesy photos)

photo

A fake letter from the Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service to a victim claiming they owe taxes. One example of a recent scam is an email that looks to be from an employee of the Federal Trade Commission. It says you’re getting coronavirus relief money. The email may even include a fake certificate to make you think the money is real. If you reply, the scammer will say you have to pay taxes before you get your money. They may include a fake letter or other official looking documents claiming to be from the IRS to convince you. Report scams to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint. (Courtesy photos)

Slaughter warns that scammers will try to trick consumers by reaching out to them through phone calls, emails and text messages. They often pretend to be from a government agency. They might try to get you to pay a fee to get your stimulus payment. Or they might try to convince you to give them your Social Security number, bank account or government benefits debit card account number.

One example of a recent scam is an email that looks to be from an employee of the Federal Trade Commission. It says you’re getting coronavirus relief money. The email may even include a fake certificate to make you think the money is real. If you reply, the scammer will say you have to pay taxes before you get your money. They may include a fake letter or other official looking documents claiming to be from the IRS to convince you.

The scammers can be very convincing and will often target vulnerable adults such as older seniors.

“Scammers are good at their game,” said Bryan Oglesby from the Better Business Bureau. “They can act like a legitimate business. They can act like a government agency, they can make the phone number that calls you look like the agency because they can do what’s called ‘caller ID spoofing’. They can make fake websites, they advertise on social media platforms and at the top of search engines.”

The FTC offers these tips to avoid stimulus payment scams:

• You do not have to pay upfront to receive stimulus money, nor will the government ever ask you to pay anything upfront in exchange for your stimulus check.

• The IRS will not call, text, email, or message you on social media to ask for personal information like your Social Security, bank account, or credit card number. This is a red flag that you’re dealing with a scammer.

• Anyone who tells you to pay by wire transfer, gift card, or cryptocurrency is a scammer, regardless of their story.

• The IRS won’t tell you to deposit your stimulus check then send them money back because they paid you more than they owed you. That’s a fake check scam.

If you get an email that says you’re getting some money, don’t reply, period. If you get a robocall with a recording, don’t call back. And definitely don’t give out your Social Security number, bank account or other financial or personal information.

Report scams to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

FTC warns of ‘Get paid to drive’ car wrap scam
Scammers are using COVID-19 messages to scam people
Did an ID thief steal your stimulus payment? Report it to the FTC
FTC Warning: Steep rise in Social Security scams, don't trust caller ID
FTC warns of winter utility scams
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries