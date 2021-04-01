FTC warns of wave of stimulus check scams and how to avoid them

Now that the third round of Economic Impact Payments are being sent out, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has again issued a high priority scam alert.

“Right now, we are particularly on alert for scams that try to trick people out of their stimulus payments,” acting FTC chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter said in the statement. “While we at the FTC are working hard to guard against pandemic relief fraud, we also want to empower people to help protect themselves and their friends and family.”

Slaughter warns that scammers will try to trick consumers by reaching out to them through phone calls, emails and text messages. They often pretend to be from a government agency. They might try to get you to pay a fee to get your stimulus payment. Or they might try to convince you to give them your Social Security number, bank account or government benefits debit card account number.

One example of a recent scam is an email that looks to be from an employee of the Federal Trade Commission. It says you’re getting coronavirus relief money. The email may even include a fake certificate to make you think the money is real. If you reply, the scammer will say you have to pay taxes before you get your money. They may include a fake letter or other official looking documents claiming to be from the IRS to convince you.

The scammers can be very convincing and will often target vulnerable adults such as older seniors.

“Scammers are good at their game,” said Bryan Oglesby from the Better Business Bureau. “They can act like a legitimate business. They can act like a government agency, they can make the phone number that calls you look like the agency because they can do what’s called ‘caller ID spoofing’. They can make fake websites, they advertise on social media platforms and at the top of search engines.”

The FTC offers these tips to avoid stimulus payment scams:

• You do not have to pay upfront to receive stimulus money, nor will the government ever ask you to pay anything upfront in exchange for your stimulus check.

• The IRS will not call, text, email, or message you on social media to ask for personal information like your Social Security, bank account, or credit card number. This is a red flag that you’re dealing with a scammer.

• Anyone who tells you to pay by wire transfer, gift card, or cryptocurrency is a scammer, regardless of their story.

• The IRS won’t tell you to deposit your stimulus check then send them money back because they paid you more than they owed you. That’s a fake check scam.

If you get an email that says you’re getting some money, don’t reply, period. If you get a robocall with a recording, don’t call back. And definitely don’t give out your Social Security number, bank account or other financial or personal information.

Report scams to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint.