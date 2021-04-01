Easter events the whole family can enjoy this weekend

Although many of the Easter events have been canceled due to the pandemic, there’s still a few places in the quad-city area to take the family this weekend. Here are just a few.

• Mortimer Farms, located at 12907 AZ-169 in Dewey-Humboldt, is hosting an Easter Festival through Sunday, April 4. Activities include a chocolate egg hunt, farm-inspired rides, a Ropes Course, Buckaroo Pony, Redneck Swing, Buckin’ Bull Pipe Swings, a Tire Sandpit, a Pillow Pad, ziplines, and Easter Bunny visits. For more information, call 928-830-1116, or visit www.mortimerfarms.com.

• Heights Church in Prescott is hosting an Easter celebration at Watson Lake on Sunday, April 4, at 10 a.m. There will be free food, free park access, and fun activities for the whole family. For more information, call 928-445-1421, or visit www.heightschurch.com.

• Heritage Park Zoo, located at 1403 Heritage Park Road in Prescott, is hosting Easter Eggstravaganza on Sunday, April 4. This includes Eggciting Egg Hunt Fun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with special treats for the animals, fun photo spots, and prizes for those who complete the zoo-wide egg hunt. For more information, call 928-778-4242 or visit www.heritageparkzoo.org.

• In the Game Freedom Station, located at 2992 Park Avenue in Prescott Valley, is hosting an EGG-cellent Easter Party on Sunday, April 4. Prizes include a chance to win $200 towards a free party, treats, game cards, attractions and more. Every egg is a winner. For more information, call 928-775-4040, or visit prescottvalley.inthegame.net.

• Living Faith Church, located at N. Coyote Springs Rd. in Prescott Valley, is hosting an Easter egg hunt for kids Sunday, April 4, and a Farmers to Families Food Box donation, which includes fresh, locally grown items, including dairy, placed in food boxes for those in need. Contact 928-775-3025 for more information.

• Dr. Hojat Askari and Thumb Butte Medical Center are proud to offer a “Feed the Hungry” event Saturday, April 3, from noon to 2 p.m. Thumb Butte Medical Center, located at 3124 Willow Creek Rd. in Prescott, has pizza, salad, fruit and drinks for potentially up to 200 people. A news release stated that Askari plans to host more events like this in the quad-city area. For more information, call spokesperson David Tapia at 928-273-4268 or email david.tapia5960@gmail.com.