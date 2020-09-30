OFFERS
‘A Stroll through Victorian Prescott’ scholarship fundraiser event set for Oct. 17, 24

This month, Prescott’s gorgeous historic homes will offer both a glimpse into the past and a shot at the future when the American Association of University Women and the Yavapai College Foundation present “A Stroll through Victorian Prescott” this fall. (Yavapai County College/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 30, 2020 6:16 p.m.

This month, Prescott’s gorgeous historic homes will offer both a glimpse into the past and a shot at the future when the American Association of University Women and the Yavapai College Foundation present “A Stroll through Victorian Prescott” this fall, according to a news release.

“A Stroll through Victorian Prescott” is scheduled to take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, and Saturday, Oct. 24.

This scholarship fundraiser event is a virus-safe way to stretch your legs in the autumn air, learn details about the beautifully kept turn-of-the-century homes gracing the curbsides along Pleasant Street and Mount Vernon Avenue, and support female students pursuing science and technology-related careers.

Participants will receive an e-guide to the history and architecture of 28 homes within Prescott’s historic district. The e-guides will be accessible from their phones or mobile devices or available for printout. The guides allow participants to enjoy a self-paced, self-guided stroll past the homes, either at the designated tour times or on their own schedules. The homes will not be available for entry.

Proceeds will benefit the Yavapai College AAUW Centennial Scholarship, a fund that supports female students taking STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering or Math) programs.

The e-guides are available for a $25 donation, and can be purchased at www.yc.edu/aauwvictorian or by mailing a check to: Prescott AAUW, P.O. Box 10881, Prescott, AZ 86304. Checks must be made out to the Yavapai College Foundation.

For more information on “A Stroll through Victorian Prescott,” please visit the AAUW Prescott Chapter website at aauwprescott.net.

Information provided by Yavapai College.

