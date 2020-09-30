OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 30
Weather  79.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sept. 30 COVID-19 update: School safety and rumors

This COVID-19 dashboard is as of Sept. 29, 2020, and is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is as of Sept. 29, 2020, and is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 30, 2020 10:15 a.m.

Across Arizona, 1,750,673 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 218,507 positive results and 5,650 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Wednesday, Sept. 30.

That is an increase of 323 positive cases and 18 deaths since Tuesday.

Yavapai County has tested 43,142 residents with a total of 2,567 positive cases, 1,317 recovered, and 82 deaths. Yavapai County’s increase in positive cases since Tuesday is eight.

YRMC West is caring for six COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI); the East campus has two COVID-19 patients and one PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID-19 hospitalizations and two PUI. The Prescott VA reports one COVID-19 patient and no PUI.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

SCHOOLS

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman on Wednesday urged more communication and transparency about the coronavirus cases on school campuses to help ease community fears.

She wrote in a letter, “Having detailed communications protocols in place – and making them publicly available – can help provide some level of certainty in these very uncertain times.” The letter, posted to Facebook, also noted there was genuine fear about COVID-19 present in the community and that transparency was a key to maintaining trust “with our educators, students and families.”

Hoffman said she had heard from many people who were alarmed to learn “through the grapevine” of positive cases in their schools. She added, “While we can’t control every rumor that goes through a school, we – as school leaders – should prioritize consistent and transparent communication.”

She encourages all school leaders to utilize the Roadmap for Reopening Schools, particularly the sections on communication procedures and emergency preparedness, to ensure that the communities we serve feel confident in our ability to be focused on transparency and safety.

Roadmap for Reopening Schools (disponible en español) is at: https://www.azed.gov/cov…/covid-19-roadmap-reopening-schools. YCCHS’ COVID-19 School Q&A Guidance is available on its website, as well. For a positive case or an outbreak at a Yavapai County school, a school staff member can call Stephen Everett, YCCHS Epidemiologist, at 928-442-5486, during the day, or 928-442-5262. If he doesn’t answer, please leave the student’s name and date of birth. This is a secure line.

INFORMATION

• Get your Flu Shot! Full schedule of rural community clinics available at www.yavapai.us/chs and click on the flu shot banner.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 1,329 coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 1,968 cases, 1 additional confirmed death overnight
COVID-19 Update: Increase of 26 cases in Yavapai County for 1,534 total
COVID-19 Update: Cases up 23 to 1,472 in Yavapai County; Arizona tops 150,000
Aug. 31 COVID-19 Update from Yavapai County Community Health Services
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries