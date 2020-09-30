OFFERS
Obituary: Susan Marie Siegfried

Susan Marie Siegfried

Susan Marie Siegfried

Originally Published: September 30, 2020 5:48 p.m.

It is with profound sadness that the family of Susan Marie Siegfried of Chino Valley announce her peaceful passing on September 19, 2020 at the age of 66 years old.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 43 years, Roy. children; Rebecca (Howard), Roy (Tanya), and Lacey (Ryan); grandchildren Darbi, April, Skylar, Dylan, Shaylyn, Yates, Shane, Adelyn, and Christian; and her siblings Sharon (Eddy) and Buddy (Pam); as well as numerous relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her sisters Diane, Linda and Janalee and her parents Clarence and Ellen Woodhurst.

Susan spent many years working for Mingus Springs Charter School where she was known for her love for children and her kind nature. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Susan’s online guestbook.

Information provided by survivors.

