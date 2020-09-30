Obituary Notice: Robert James Smith
Originally Published: September 30, 2020 5:41 p.m.
Robert James Smith, age 64 of Prescott Valley, Arizona, died September 26, 2020, in Prescott Valley, AZ.
Affordable Burial and Cremation is handling the arrangements.
