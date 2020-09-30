Church News: Week of Oct. 1, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online. If your listing does not change, there is no need to resubmit each week.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship – Did you know that Jesus calls us to join Him in His mission? Pastor Matt covers John 20:19-23. Gather with us responsibly at 8:45/10:30, 148 S. Marina, or online: vimeo.com/solidrockprescott or Facebook. Call 928-778-9790 to register for 7-week Women›s Bible Study on Jonah beginning Oct. 8.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church – Sunday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. online traditional worship with communion at www.chinovalleyumc.org. Praise God! Indoor worship, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. with communion. 735 E. Road 1 South. Reservations are required. Call 928-636-2969 or email chinovalleyumc@gmail.com. Face coverings are required. Social distancing practiced.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. In the Vineyard of the Lord, the entire year is a time of harvest. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11:30 “A Closer Look” study. Masks, sanitizer, distancing, plus air purification system are used. Online at savinggracelutherancvaz.org. Thursday Revelation Study, 4 p.m.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or CSL Prescott on YouTube; Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church welcomes you back. Reservations required, masks and distancing. Visit stlukesprescott.church or call 928-778-4499 for information. Also streaming Sundays at 10 a.m. Contemporary worship, Oct. 4 at noon. A warm and vibrant Eucharist, modern liturgy and contemporary Christian songs, register early. “Life is Good.”

Unity of Prescott – Sunday services are online only. You can view the service and Rev. Richard Rogers’ weekly message every Sunday at unityprescott.org. Past services are also available. The topic this Sunday is “It is Done!” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

This weekend Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, celebrates outside in our Sukkah the Festival of Booths, Sukkot, continuing for a week with distancing, prayers, lulav shaking, and food. Free 5781 calendars and free 100% cotton masks available. Details, consultations and discussions by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Alliance Bible Church – Join us this week at Flinn Park at 10 a.m. for Worship in the Park, 280 Josephine St., Prescott. There will be lively worship and Pastor John’s message is “A Healing Touch” from Matthew 8,9. Bring a chair and picnic lunch. Water bottles provided. 928-776-1549, www.abcprescott.com.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s 11 a.m. Zoom service Oct. 4 features Blessing of the Animals, and Matthew Phillips from U.S. Vets speaking about their newest project. The Service Animal Relief Area Project makes it possible for veterans to have their service animals with them. Log on at PUUF.net.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. Rev. Patty Willis will lead a service for blessing of the animals in your lives – either now or in the past – with your photographs and words.

Experience the Sound of Soul online event. Saturday, Oct. 3, 10 to 11 a.m. For information, email cfoasst@EckankarArizona or call 877-300-4949. Join like-minded people in singing HU, an ancient, universal name of God. Connect and share with others in open spiritual discussion. www.EckankarArizona.org.

Willow Hills is open with traditional worship at 8 and 9:30 a.m., and contemporary worship at 11:15. Services are in our air conditioned gym. Sunday School for all ages is available. AWANA Ministry for children is each Sunday at 5 p.m. Willowhills.church.

Sunday worship continues online from our Facebook page or on YouTube, channel “AZ Trinity Presbyterian Church Prescott.” Links to both can be found on our website www.aztrinitypres.org. Broadcast of Sunday services on TV has been discontinued.

Firm Foundation Bible Church offers great expository preaching Sundays at 10 a.m. Youth group Thursdays at 6 p.m. and adult bible study Thursdays at 7 p.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and firmfoundationpv.org.

A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Prescott Nazarene worship Sunday, at 9 and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following Health and Safety Guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.

Prescott United Methodist Church, celebrating 150 years in Prescott. 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Live streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 a.m., Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m., Slow Spanish Devotionals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church has a wonderful new Rodgers Inspire 343 organ. We invite you to come hear its beautiful sound, sing, pray and worship with us and Pastor Adam Burke on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. at 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. We practice social distancing and wear masks.

Natzarim Yahshua Family Fellowship. “Letting the Light of the Torah Shine in Northern Arizona.” We are family friendly, vibrant, fun and Torah-rooted assembly! Shabbat Services at 10:30 a.m. For details and membership information, contact Jun Francke 928-277-7215 or jfrancke.sf@gmail.com.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m.; Wednesday service is at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish offers daily Mass (up to 25% of church capacity) at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Weekend Masses are Saturday 5 p.m.; Sundays, 7, 9 and 11 a.m., 1 p.m. (Spanish), and 5 p.m. Masses are live-streamed to the Parish Facebook page.

American Lutheran Church services are traditional at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and contemporary at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Child care and Sunday School are available at 10:30 a.m. All services are by reservation only. Call Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to noon at 928-445-4348.

Calling all Methodists in Prescott Valley. The building is closed but the church is open, alive and well. Worship with us on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. via Facebook or Zoom. For more information, contact the church at 928-772-6366 or at pvumc@cableone.net. Be safe out there, we need each other.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding live-stream services Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

The doors at Heights Church are still open … virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church online at heightschurch.com, click “Join us live” — Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and rebroadcast at 6 p.m.