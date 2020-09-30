Chino Valley Police to participate in 2nd annual Pink Patch Project

The Chino Valley Police Officers Association (CVPOA) announced Tuesday, Sept. 29, that the Chino Valley Police Department (CVPD) will be participating in the second annual Pink Patch Project for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, according to a news release.

CVPOA represents the civilian employees and sworn officers of the CVPD and is also affiliated with the Arizona Conference of Police and Sheriffs (AZCOPS).

The association works throughout the year on fundraisers that benefit the Chino Valley Community through community outreach projects. In this case, CVPD officers will be wearing pink patches and pink hats to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Patches can be purchased by the public at CVPD, 1950 Voss Drive in Chino Valley. The cost for a patch is $10 and the cost for a hat is $25, with all proceeds going to the Yavapai Regional Breast Care Center.

“We are participating to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month and families and we know we need to stop breast cancer and this is our way of helping with the project,” CVPD Lieutenant Randy Chapman said.

This project is an innovative public-awareness campaign to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations in combating this devastating disease.

Det. Amy Chamberlain was responsible for bringing the Pink Patch Project to the CVPD two years ago after she learned about it at an all-women’s law enforcement conference.

“I just thought it was really important to help battle cancer because everybody’s been affected one way or another, whether they’re a survivor or had family that survived it or didn’t survive it,” Chamberlain said. “I just think it gives back to the community to participate in this project.”

Chamberlain added that the Pink Patch Project also allows participating organizations to pick which type of cancer they want to support that year, and it doesn’t always have to be breast cancer.

Other options include thyroid and testicular cancer, and all proceeds will go to specific foundations for those cancers.

Aaron Valdez is a reporter for Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.