YCSO, Silent Witness offer $650 reward for man who kidnapped woman, fled deputies

A $650 reward is being offered by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Yavapai Silent Witness for information leading to the arrest of a man who kidnapped a woman and fled from deputies, according to a news release Tuesday.

Brian Aurelio, 47, who lives in the 2700 block of East Grandview in Congress, is wanted on charges of kidnapping, endangerment and resisting arrest, as well as wanted for three counts of burglary, possession of stolen property, and two counts of vehicle theft related to an earlier case.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $650 cash award for any information about Aurelio’s whereabouts.

Aurelio is suspected to be armed and dangerous, and YCSO advises that he not be approached but ask anyone who has spotted him to contact the authorities immediately, the news release said.

WHAT HAPPENED

On Sept. 23, at around 8 a.m., YCSO deputies went to a home regarding a suspect vehicle spotted that was involved in an ongoing trespassing/vehicle theft case.

As deputies approached the home, they saw Aurelio look at them then run. Aurelio exited the home by smashing through a closed windowpane and apparently injured himself, evident by a pool of blood nearby.

The deputies saw Aurelio jump a fence and enter a travel trailer parked on the property. As deputies neared the trailer, they heard a women yell, “He’s got a gun.”

Aurelio told the deputies he was not going to jail and intended to kill himself.

As deputies attempted to converse with Aurelio, he came out of the trailer holding the woman around the neck as a hostage and indicating he was armed. Aurelio was able to access a quad vehicle parked nearby, and took off with the woman as his passenger.

An extensive search for Aurelio continued throughout the day, along with air support from a DPS Ranger crew. Although Aurelio was not located, the woman he left with was found by Wickenburg Police officers just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 93 at Scenic Loop Road.

She told officers she had convinced Aurelio to let her go and was unharmed otherwise. She apparently has an on-and-off history with Aurelio, and was very upset at how he treated her during the escape.

A short time later, the quad was located about a mile in from Highway 93 on Scenic Loop Road. It had been abandoned and Aurelio was not found.

DESCRIPTION

Aurelio is about 5-foot-6, 175 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. He shows an address in Peoria. It is very evident he will have a substantial injury to his left arm from contact with broken glass.

CONTACT

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. Tips can also be forwarded at www.yavapaisw.com.