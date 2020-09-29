OFFERS
Sept. 29 COVID-19 update: How to boost immunity

This COVID-19 dashboard is as of Sept. 29, 2020, and is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 29, 2020 noon

Across Arizona, 1,746,088 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 218,184 positive results and 5,632 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Yavapai County has tested 42,965 residents with a total of 2,559 positive cases, 1,314 recovered, and 82 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for nine COVID-19 patients with three persons under investigation (PUI); the East campus has three COVID-19 patients and one PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports no COVID-19 hospitalizations and two PUI. The Prescott VA reports one COVID-19 patient and no PUI.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

HOW TO BOOST IMMUNITY

With flu season here – on top of the coronavirus pandemic – it is important to make sure you stay healthy and keep your immune system strong, the Yavapai County Community Health Services said Tuesday. There are a number of ways to boost your immunity.

• NUTRITION – One of the best ways to do so is by having a nutritious eating plan. There are five nutrients that can increase your chances of staying healthy all season. They are vitamins A, C, and D, zinc and protein.

• HEALTHY PLAN – Emphasize vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and fat-free or low-fat dairy products, include lean meats, poultry, fish, beans, eggs, and nuts, limit saturated and trans fats, sodium, and added sugars, and control portion sizes.

• FLU SHOT – In addition to a healthy diet, there are other healthy habits that can protect you against the flu. Getting your flu shot is highly recommended.

• HEALTHY HABITS – It is also important to wash your hands frequently. And, health experts urge you to exercise regularly and avoid smoking.

While being fit won’t prevent you from catching the virus, it does have many other protective effects. Physical activity releases endorphins, chemicals in your brain that revitalize your mind and body, and it can help to improve all aspects of your health.

In addition to boosting your mood and improving sleep, exercise can also strengthen your immune system, something that is particularly important at this time, especially for older adults who are more vulnerable to COVID-19.

INFORMATION

• Get your Flu Shot! Full schedule of rural community clinics available at www.yavapai.us/chs and click on the flu shot banner.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

