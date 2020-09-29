Obituary: Wayman Othell Mitchell

Wayman Othell Mitchell was born on October 9, 1929 in Mitchell, Arkansas to Steve & Ida Mitchell.

He passed away September 21, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona. He is survived by daughters, Debbie Hasbrouck and Rhonda (Jeff) Rens, son Greg (Lisa) Mitchell, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, Freddijo Burk, brother, Wayne Passey, and other relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents, 4 siblings (George, Vera, JC and Pauline), Nelda, his wife of 63 years, and 3 children (Terry, Karen & Sharon).

Wayman met Nelda and married in 1953. After the sudden death of their first child, Terry, they experienced a profound conversion by Jesus Christ that would alter the course of their lives. They responded to the call to ministry and they Pastored churches in Wickenburg, Arizona, Victoria Island, B.C. Canada, Phoenix, Arizona, Emmett Idaho, Eugene Oregon and Carson, California.

In January 1970 they assumed the pastorate of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Prescott, Arizona (Later called The Potter’s House). Shortly after they arrived, God began to reach large numbers of young people during the Jesus Movement of the early 70’s.

God began to unfold His plan of discipleship in the local church and Wayman began training young couples for ministry. He sent out the first worker into Pastoral ministry in 1973, beginning his life-long commitment to church planting.

In 1976 the first international work was started outside the USA (Mexico) and this began Wayman’s passion for world evangelism. In 1977 he visited Australia for the first time and fell in love with that nation. He planted the first worker there in 1978, then He and Nelda wound up going to Perth, West Australia to Pastor 3 different times, at age 52, 56 and 80! At the time of his death, the church in Prescott has become a world-wide movement, with 2,781 churches worldwide (628 in the US and 2153 internationally).



To His family, he was a great example of love, faithfulness, wisdom, generosity and humor. To the church in Prescott, he not only was the one who led many to the Lord, but married couples, dedicated children, buried family members, counseled them in crisis, helped provide direction, and was a father or grandfather figure to many. He helped many discover God’s will for their lives and the training and support necessary to accomplish God’s will. His wise stewardship, foresight and planning brought blessing in the past, and protection for the future. For multiplied thousands of people around the world, he has been an incredible inspiration and example of love, generosity, dedication, commitment and faithfulness to God, calling and relationships. He has never wavered from the will of God and God’s word for six decades.

As his life influence will continue to multiply even after his death, it is impossible to fully calculate on this earth the impact of his life - only in eternity will we see the full scope of the blessing and impact his life has had on other people. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 8 Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day— and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation in memory of Pastor Mitchell, you can make a donation to The World Evangelism Fund at the Potter’s House in Prescott, AZ.

