Tue, Sept. 29
Obituary: Marjorie Floyd-Price Gohlich

Originally Published: September 29, 2020 6 p.m.

Marjorie Floyd-Price Gohlich, wife of 47 years to Edward Gohlich, mother of nine children, grandmother to 22 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, passed away on September 20, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at her home at Prescott Country Club.

Born November 19, 1929, Margie grew up on a farm outside of Lake City, South Carolina, where she started her career in the funeral business and began raising her family. In 1967 they moved to Oceanside, California, where she worked at Eternal Hills Cemetery and in 1973 she became co-owner of Oceanside Mortuary with her husband, Edward Gohlich. In 1989 Margie and Ed moved and retired to Prescott Country Club.

Margie was very involved with local churches and dedicated her life to supporting and nurturing her family and those in need. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

She is survived by her husband Edward Gohlich, sister Helen Nettles, eight children, 22 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Her kind heart and compassionate soul radiated to all who knew her. Margie was a shining example to her family of strength, love and kindness. She will be loved and missed by many, near and far. Funeral Arrangements: Heritage Memory Mortuary, Prescott, Arizona. Services: Held at National Cemetery Riverside, California. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Prescott Valley, Arizona, emmanuellutheranpv.org.

Information provided by survivors.

