MatForce adapts to COVID-19 with virtual fall programs, trainings

COVID-19 is forcing changes in how society operates these days – from face masks to online meetings.

MatForce, Yavapai County’s substance abuse coalition, is no exception. The nonprofit, anti-drug education and awareness organization regularly presents trainings to area professionals as well as community-based seminars linked to contemporary topics and concerns, including connections between mental health and substance abuse.

In the era of COVID-19, MatForce leaders profess an intention to continue but in a virtual setting.

MatForce’ aim is to empower the community to prevent substance abuse before it occurs by building healthy communities. MatForce offers drug prevention programs in the schools as well as operates the Yavapai Reentry Project, Trauma Lens Care, public awareness and education campaigns related to substance abuse and mental health, and serves as an advocate for policy change on the state and local levels.

“I’m proud of the quality of the in-person trainings we have offered throughout the years,” said MatForce Executive Director Merilee Fowler in an agency news release. “MatForce has built a positive reputation on these trainings. It has been a challenge to move to a virtual format while maintaining the quality that our community members have come to expect.

“Our staff and presenters have worked diligently to bring our virtual offerings up to the standard of in-person trainings. I’m excited that we are now offering virtual classes that cover parenting education, overdose reversal, mentoring, and more.”

MatForce this week hosted a virtual webinar titled, “Voices of Victims: Drug Use is not a victimless crime.” Fowler hosted the free webinar of personal stories that can be viewed on the MatForce website.

These are the other fall programs that the organization will host; registration is required to sign into the webinars. Most will also be made available on the website for this unable to attend the virtual session.

Kinship Family Conversations – this will be a program to offer tools to help bolster relationships between kinship caregivers and foster parents and their families. This is a three-part series that will begin on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. with additional one-hour programs on Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. The class is limited to 20. Contact Kelly Lee at 928-759-5109 or email her at kelly.lee@humboldtunified.com to register.

The Yavapai Reentry Project, a MatForce project, will offer a community coach training for those interested in becoming volunteer mentors for individuals returning to the community after incarceration. The trainings are Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information or to register, email info@YavapaiReentryProject.org or call 928-708-0100.

Get the Facts/Save a Life: Overdose Prevention, Recognition and Response: This is a training to detect an opioid overdose and how to use the drug naloxone to reverse the effects. Register through matforce.org/events.

Liquor Law Overview: This class taught by a law enforcement professional will discuss pertinent liquor laws and how they may impact their communities. This class includes an update on the state laws regarding “social hosts.” Register at matforce.org/events.

From Inmate to Citizen: This is a program that talks about the challenges and opportunities for those transitioning from prison into the community.

The workshop is scheduled for Nov. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Register at info@YavapaiReentryProject.org or call 928-708-0100.