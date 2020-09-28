911 emergency line restored statewide, Prescott Valley Police say

The Prescott Valley Police Department reported that as of 4:52 p.m. Monday, 911 emergency lines were down statewide, but were restored shortly thereafter.

The first alert via email arrived at 4:52 p.m. stating that all 911 emergency lines were down statewide. At 5:02 p.m., an email alert from PVPD stated that the 911 lines were restored.

In the event of an emergency and 911 lines are not working, people in Prescott Valley can call the department's dispatch center at 928-772-9267.

The cause of 911 emergency lines being down across the state of Arizona is unknown.