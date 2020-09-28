OFFERS
911 emergency line restored statewide, Prescott Valley Police say
911 lines across Arizona down for about 15 minutes

The Prescott Valley Police Department reported that 911 emergency lines were down across the state for about 15 minutes Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. In the event of an emergency and you cannot reach a 911 operator in Prescott valley, please call PVPD's dispatch center at 928-772-9267. (Courier stock photo)

The Prescott Valley Police Department reported that 911 emergency lines were down across the state for about 15 minutes Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. In the event of an emergency and you cannot reach a 911 operator in Prescott valley, please call PVPD's dispatch center at 928-772-9267. (Courier stock photo)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: September 28, 2020 5 p.m.

Updated as of Monday, September 28, 2020 5:10 PM

The Prescott Valley Police Department reported that as of 4:52 p.m. Monday, 911 emergency lines were down statewide, but were restored shortly thereafter.

The first alert via email arrived at 4:52 p.m. stating that all 911 emergency lines were down statewide. At 5:02 p.m., an email alert from PVPD stated that the 911 lines were restored.

In the event of an emergency and 911 lines are not working, people in Prescott Valley can call the department's dispatch center at 928-772-9267.

The cause of 911 emergency lines being down across the state of Arizona is unknown.

