Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 26
Sept. 26 COVID Update: Arizona adds 457 new virus cases; Yavapai County sees 10 more

Staff and wire reports
Originally Published: September 26, 2020 11:18 a.m.

Coronavirus tallies in Arizona are continuing a downward trend as the state added 457 new cases on Saturday morning, Sept. 26, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website.

On Friday, ADHS reported 518 new virus cases.

The total since the pandemic began hitting the state in March is now 216,826. The state also reported 35 new deaths Saturday, for a total of 5,622.

The numbers for Yavapai County have 10 new cases added to the total on Saturday, and no new deaths, according to ADHS. The Yavapai County Community Health Services does not issue weekend updates; ADHS on Saturday stated Yavapai County’s total was 2,528 positive cases and 82 deaths. On Friday, Yavapai County also reported 1,160 recoveries.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona increased over the past two weeks from 436 new cases per day on Sept. 10 to 599 new cases per day on Sept. 24, according to The COVID Tracking Project. However, the past week has not seen a continuation of increases.

Hospital use is down from the mid-July peak that saw more than 3,500 people being treated. The state reported 521 people hospitalized for the virus as of Thursday, with just 119 in intensive care and only 65 needing ventilators to help them breathe.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

In other developments:

The influenza vaccine is available at Yavapai County Community Health Services. The shot offers protection throughout the flu season. Even though flu season usually peaks after New Year’s, it can begin earlier. Last influenza season, for example, hit earlier and harder than usual. Call 928-771-3122 to make a flu shot appointment at YCCHS. You can also visit the state's flu shot locator website, azhealth.gov/RollUpYourSleeve.

INFORMATION

• Call 928-771-3122 to make a flu shot appointment at YCCHS;

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19;

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org; and,

• Information on influenza and flu shot locator, azhealth.gov/RollUpYourSleeve.

