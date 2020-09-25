OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 25
Weather  86.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona sees 518 new virus cases, hospital counts still low

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

AP and Staff Report
Originally Published: September 25, 2020 12:35 p.m.

New coronavirus cases in Arizona are remaining fairly stable as the state continues to see no big rise in cases after the Labor Day holiday.

The state Health Services Department reported 518 new virus cases Friday, bringing the total since the pandemic began hitting the state in March to 216,367. The state also reported 28 new deaths, which the total to 5,587.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona has risen over the past two weeks from 436 new cases per day on Sept. 10 to 599 new cases per day on Sept. 24, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project. But the past week has seen no continuation of that increase.

Hospital use is way down from the mid-July peak that saw more than 3,500 people being treated. The state reported just 521 people hospitalized for the virus as of Thursday, with just 119 in intensive care and only 65 needing ventilators to help them breathe.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County has tested 42,148 residents with a total of 2,516 positive cases, 1,160 recovered, and 82 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Friday, Sept. 25.

YRMC West is caring for six COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI), the East campus has two COVID-19 patients and no PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports no COVID-19 hospitalizations and one PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients or PUI.

FLU SHOTS AVAILABLE

The influenza vaccine is available at Yavapai County Community Health Services. The shot offers protection throughout the flu season. Even though influenza season usually peaks after New Year’s, it can begin earlier. Last influenza season, for example, hit earlier and harder than usual. Call 928-771-3122 to make a flu shot appointment at YCCHS. You can also visit the state's flu shot locator website, azhealth.gov/RollUpYourSleeve.

INFORMATION

• Call 928-771-3122 to make a flu shot appointment at YCCHS

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org

• Information on influenza and flu shot locator, azhealth.gov/RollUpYourSleeve

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Sept. 22 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; why a flu shot matters more this year
Sept. 23 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; lesser-known side effects of the virus
Sept. 15 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; see new flu shot locator website
Sept. 24 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; avoid these high-risk Halloween activities
Sept. 17 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; state increases 1,753 cases overnight
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries