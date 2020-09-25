Arizona sees 518 new virus cases, hospital counts still low

New coronavirus cases in Arizona are remaining fairly stable as the state continues to see no big rise in cases after the Labor Day holiday.

The state Health Services Department reported 518 new virus cases Friday, bringing the total since the pandemic began hitting the state in March to 216,367. The state also reported 28 new deaths, which the total to 5,587.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona has risen over the past two weeks from 436 new cases per day on Sept. 10 to 599 new cases per day on Sept. 24, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project. But the past week has seen no continuation of that increase.

Hospital use is way down from the mid-July peak that saw more than 3,500 people being treated. The state reported just 521 people hospitalized for the virus as of Thursday, with just 119 in intensive care and only 65 needing ventilators to help them breathe.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County has tested 42,148 residents with a total of 2,516 positive cases, 1,160 recovered, and 82 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Friday, Sept. 25.

YRMC West is caring for six COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI), the East campus has two COVID-19 patients and no PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports no COVID-19 hospitalizations and one PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients or PUI.

FLU SHOTS AVAILABLE

The influenza vaccine is available at Yavapai County Community Health Services. The shot offers protection throughout the flu season. Even though influenza season usually peaks after New Year’s, it can begin earlier. Last influenza season, for example, hit earlier and harder than usual. Call 928-771-3122 to make a flu shot appointment at YCCHS. You can also visit the state's flu shot locator website, azhealth.gov/RollUpYourSleeve.

INFORMATION

• Call 928-771-3122 to make a flu shot appointment at YCCHS

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org

• Information on influenza and flu shot locator, azhealth.gov/RollUpYourSleeve

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.