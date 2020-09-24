YCSO seeking kidnapping suspect who is also wanted in several Arizona counties

On Sept. 23, at around 8 a.m., Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a home in the 27000 block of E. Grandview, Congress, regarding a suspect vehicle spotted that was involved in an ongoing trespassing/vehicle theft case.

As deputies approached the home, they saw 47-year-old Brian Aurelio look at them then run. Aurelio exited the home by smashing through a closed windowpane and apparently injured himself, evident by a pool of blood nearby.

The deputies saw Aurelio jump a fence and enter a travel trailer parked on the property. As deputies neared the trailer, they heard a women yell, “He’s got a gun.”

Aurelio told the deputies he was not going to jail and intended to kill himself.

As deputies attempted to converse with Aurelio, he came out of the trailer holding the woman around the neck as a hostage and indicating he was armed. Aurelio was able to access a quad vehicle parked nearby, and took off with the woman as his passenger.

An extensive search for Aurelio continued throughout the day, along with air support from a DPS Ranger crew. Although Aurelio was not located, the woman he left with was found by Wickenburg Police Officers just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 93 at Scenic Loop Road.

She told officers she had convinced Aurelio to let her go and was unharmed otherwise. She apparently has an on-and-off history with Aurelio, and was very upset at how he treated her during the escape.

A short time later, the quad was located about a mile in from Highway 93 on Scenic Loop Road. It had been abandoned and Aurelio was not found.

Aurelio is being sought on multiple charges including several counts of burglary, aggravated assault and vehicle theft. Aurelio also has warrants for various charges out of Coconino, Pinal and Maricopa Counties.

Aurelio is about 5-foot-6, 175 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. He shows an address in Peoria. It is very evident he will have a substantial injury to his left arm from contact with broken glass.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232. A tip to Silent Witness resulting in the arrest of this suspect will be eligible for a cash reward. You may also send a tip online at www.yavapaisw.com.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.