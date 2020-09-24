OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 24
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sept. 24 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; avoid these high-risk Halloween activities

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 24, 2020 10:47 a.m.

Across Arizona, 1,705,003 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 215,852 positive results and 5,559 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Thursday, Sept. 24.

Yavapai County has tested 41,824 residents with a total of 2,504 positive cases, 1,160 recovered, and 80 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for seven COVID-19 patients with no persons under investigation (PUI), the East campus has two COVID-19 patients and one PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports no COVID-19 hospitalizations and one PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients or PUI.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

LOW, MODERATE AND HIGH RISK HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES

Due to the pandemic, Halloween will be different this year, YCCHS said in the release. Many traditional ways of celebrating are now considerably more frightful than usual, because now they bring the risk of spreading the coronavirus. There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in the holiday.

See related story: Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley offer alternate Halloween-themed events due to coronavirus pandemic

Some lower risk activity suggestions by the CDC are:

· Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them.

· Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends.

· Decorating your house, apartment, or living space.

· Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.

· Having a virtual Halloween costume contest.

· Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with.

· Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house.

Moderate risk activity suggestions are:

· Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard).

· Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart.

· Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart.

· Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing

· Having an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends with people spaced at least 6 feet apart - If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised. The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus.

Avoid these higher risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus:

· Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door.

· Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots.

· Attending crowded costume parties held indoors.

· Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming.

· Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household.

COSTUME MASKS

· A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.

· Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

FLU SHOTS AVAILABLE

The influenza vaccine is available at Yavapai County Community Health Services. The shot offers protection throughout the flu season. Even though influenza season usually peaks after New Year’s, it can begin earlier. Last influenza season, for example, hit earlier and harder than usual. Call 928-771-3122 to make a flu shot appointment at YCCHS. You can also visit the state's flu shot locator website, azhealth.gov/RollUpYourSleeve.

INFORMATION

• Call 928-771-3122 to make a flu shot appointment at YCCHS

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org

• Information on influenza and flu shot locator, azhealth.gov/RollUpYourSleeve

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries