Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 24
Prescott-area drivers should plan for 2-week overnight lane restrictions on Highway 69

Originally Published: September 24, 2020 1:59 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for alternating lane closures on north- and southbound Highway 69 in Prescott.

The following restrictions will occur overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday, Sept. 28, through the morning of Friday, Oct. 9:

• 69 will be narrowed to one lane only in each direction between Walker Road (milepost 263) and the junction with Highway 89 (milepost 296).

The closures are needed for maintenance crews to complete crack-seal work, which protects and extends the life of the pavement, according to a news release.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select "Projects" from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

