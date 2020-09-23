OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 23
Weather  82.0 weather icon
Sept. 23 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; lesser-known side effects of the virus

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 23, 2020 12:32 p.m.

Across Arizona, 1,693,411 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 215,284 positive results and 5,525 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Yavapai County has tested 41,581 residents with a total of 2,490 positive cases, 1,160 recovered, and 79 deaths. YCCHS removed one death from the county's dashboard overnight after confirming it did not qualify as a COVID-19 fatality.

YRMC West is caring for six COVID-19 patients and two persons under investigation, the East campus has no COVID-19 patients and two PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports no COVID-19 hospitalizations and two PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients or PUI.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

LESSER-KNOWN COVID SIDE EFFECTS

At a Wednesday, Sept. 23 Senate hearing on COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, addressed some lesser-publicized side effects seen among some COVID-19 "long-haulers" — heart inflammation and cognitive abnormalities.

“A disturbing number of individuals” who have recovered from COVID-19 and “apparently are asymptomatic,” “when they have sensitive imaging technologies such as magnetic resonance imaging or MRI,” they’re found to “have inflammation of the heart,” Fauci said.

Fauci also said a symptom among COVID-19 "long-haulers" is "cognitive abnormalities," like the inability to concentrate.

"These are the kinds of things that tell us we must be humbled that we do not completely understand the nature of this illness,” stressed Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), also testified Wednesday, noting that young people — 18 to 25-year olds — are making up 26% of new infections.

FLU SHOTS AVAILABLE

The influenza vaccine is available at Yavapai County Community Health Services. The shot offers protection throughout the flu season. Even though influenza season usually peaks after New Year’s, it can begin earlier. Last influenza season, for example, hit earlier and harder than usual. Call 928-771-3122 to make a flu shot appointment at YCCHS. You can also visit the state's flu shot locator website, azhealth.gov/RollUpYourSleeve.

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH

September is Suicide Prevention Month. If you are thinking about suicide or are concerned about someone else, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Skilled and trained counselors are available 24/7 to talk, answer questions, and help you navigate this challenging situation. You are not alone, and help is a phone call or chat away. Learn more online from #YavapaiStrongerTogether at, https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

INFORMATION

• Call 928-771-3122 to make a flu shot appointment at YCCHS

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org

• Information on influenza and flu shot locator, azhealth.gov/RollUpYourSleeve

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

