Obituary: Kathy Tryon Thayer

Kathy Tryon Thayer, loving wife, mother, daughter and grandmother passed from this life on Aug. 22, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bryan and leaves behind her three children, Kacey Riggins, Show Low, Arizona, Kyle Carson, Prescott, Arizona and Kelly Bell, Chino Valley, Arizona and her parents, Nadean and Lyle Tryon, Show Low, Arizona. She will also be deeply missed by her brothers, sisters and grandchildren.

A Memorial will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Prescott Memorial Cemetery for all friends and family.

Information provided by survivors.