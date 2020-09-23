OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 23
Flu clinics scheduled by Community Health Services

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: September 23, 2020 5:33 p.m.

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) has scheduled influenza clinics for the community Sept. 30 and through October.

YCCHS Nurse Supervisor Sally Slater works with the Board of Supervisors to schedule community flu clinics in their districts to meet the residents where they live each year, according to a news release. Public Health Nurses will be following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for the safety of everyone receiving a vaccine, and masks will be required.

The Arizona Department of Health Services rolled out a flu shot campaign “Roll Up Your Sleeve” in hopes of upping vaccinations and lowering the risk of strain on hospital systems as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The campaign encourages people — especially health care workers, families with young children, college students and vulnerable adults — to get the flu shot as soon as possible.

Flu season typically hits its peak between January and March, but state leaders have put an extra emphasis on the vaccination because of COVID-19’s ongoing impact, the news release states. About two weeks after vaccination, antibodies develop that protect against influenza virus infection. Flu vaccines will not protect against flu-like illnesses caused by non-influenza viruses.

The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older, especially people at high-risk for flu-related complications, get a yearly flu vaccine “preferably by the end of October.” Those at high-risk include: Children younger than 5, but especially children younger than 2 years old; adults 65 and older; pregnant women (and women up to two weeks postpartum); and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

If you have questions about whether you should get a flu vaccine, consult your health care provider.

2020 COMMUNITY FLU CLINICS

• Wednesday, Sept. 30 — 1 to 4 p.m., Village of Oak Creek Association, 690 Bell Rock Blvd., Village of Oak Creek.

• Friday, Oct. 2 — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mayer Recreation Center Drive-through Clinic, 10001 S. Miami, Mayer.

• Monday, Oct. 5 — 2 to 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott.

• Wednesday, Oct. 7 — 1 to 4 p.m., Verde Village, 4855 E. Broken Saddle Drive, Cottonwood.

• Friday, Oct. 9 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Skull Valley Historical Society, 3150 Old Skull Valley Road, Skull Valley.

• Wednesday, Oct. 14 — 10 a.m. to noon, Congress Fire Department, 26733 Santa Fe Road, Congress

• Wednesday, Oct. 14 — 1 to 3 p.m., Yarnell Regional Community Center, 22302 S. Highway 89, Yarnell.

• Friday, Oct. 16 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Foothills Bible Church, 8530 S. Walden Blvd., Wilhoit

• Friday, Oct. 16 — noon to 5:30 p.m., Beaver Creek School Drive-Through Clinic, 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock

• Wednesday, Oct. 28 — 10 a.m. to noon, Seligman Public Library, 54170 N. Floyd St., Seligman.

• Wednesday, Oct. 28 — 1:30 to 3 p.m., Ash Fork Public Library, 450 Lewis Ave., Ash Fork.

If you have insurance, please bring your insurance card. If it is not convenient to make one of these events, please call 928-771-3122 to make an appointment at one of the county’s three locations in Prescott, Prescott Valley or Cottonwood.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services, 1090 Commerce Drive, Prescott. 928-442-5596.

