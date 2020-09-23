APS customers in Quad Cities can comment on proposed rate increase

The executive director of the Phoenix-based Arizona Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) Education Fund encourages Arizona Public Service (APS) customers from the Quad Cities and across northern Arizona to comment to the Arizona Corporation Commission about APS’s upcoming rate case.

From 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, members of the public may call into two comment periods conducted by the Arizona Corporation Commission ahead of APS’s case to raise rates.

APS, which applied for a rate hike with the ACC in October 2019, has proposed that its new rates go into effect on Tuesday, Dec. 1. To read APS’s filing with the Commission, visit: https://docket.images.azcc.gov/E000003067.pdf.

“The last few public comment sessions on the pending APS rate case have been dominated from folks in the Phoenix area,” Arizona PIRG Executive Director Diane E. Brown stated in a recent email to the Courier.

Brown added that Arizona PIRG often hears from northern Arizona residents about APS rates and bills.

Each aforementioned telephonic public comment period will last until the scheduled end time or until the final caller finishes speaking, whichever comes first.

Arizona Corporation Commission representatives say callers may call into either one of the sessions up to a half an hour before the scheduled start time to reach the queue for speaking.

Each caller will receive no more than three minutes to speak, although the presiding administrative law judge may extend the time to clarify some comments or to ask for more information from a caller.

To make a public comment by phone, follow these steps:

• Call the dial-in phone number at 1-866-705-2554;

• Press the passcode “241497#” to speak; or

• Press the passcode “2414978#” to listen only.

BACKGROUND

The ACC last approved an APS rate hike three years ago.

“The recent rate case proposed by APS is almost double what they were previously granted,” Brown wrote in a recent opinion column. “If approved, an estimated 95% of households with APS can expect a rate increase of between 3% and 6%.”

Over the past month, the commission conducted public-comment sessions on APS’s proposed rate hike. Brown and others who are against the rate hike say they want the Commission and APS “to prioritize ratepayers over shareholders; stop unfair utility rates and charges; and improve customer communication.”

Brown wants the Commission to ask APS to:

• Put more money in ratepayers’ pockets and less money in shareholders’ pockets;

• Reduce ratepayers’ time-of-use on peak hours from five hours to three hours, particularly in light of the coronavirus pandemic, since more ratepayers are working from home; and

• Reduce the monthly service charge, in part to provide incentive to customers to save energy and money for their homes and businesses.

Brown stated that she is also asking the commission to approve a “comprehensive education and outreach plan,” which would “clearly explain rate plans and terms… and integrate opportunities to save money through limited income programs, energy efficiency offerings and other customer tools.”

She added that the commission should advance “policies to hold APS more accountable and for customers to receive a greater benefit, such as performance based rate-making and increased opportunities to save money through energy efficiency.”

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.